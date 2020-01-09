Newcomer, Richard Dyke Jr.

Newcomer, Richard Dyke Jr. July 28, 1936 - January 7, 2020 Dyke was born on July 28, 1936 in Omaha, Nebraska, the oldest son of Marilyn and Richard Newcomer. Preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Stephen. Survived by wife, Barbara; sons, Rick (Tammy) and Nate Hammond (Sara), daughter, Susan Newcomer Miller; sister, Kathryn Newcomer (Dan Sheehan); six grandchildren: Stephanie Clifford (Chris), Reid Newcomer, Bretton Miller, Brianna, Nellie and Lydia Hammond; three great-grandsons; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A graduate of Omaha Central High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Dyke returned to Omaha to join the family business and married JoAnn Haas in 1958. A lifelong Nebraskan, Dyke spent his professional career in the casket business supplying funeral homes throughout the upper Midwest with "boxes" large and small. Active in the Omaha Cosmopolitan Club, a member of the College World Series Board of Directors and a longtime member of the Happy Hollow Club. Dyke was an enthusiastic supporter of Omaha businesses and restaurants. In 1991 Dyke married the love of his life Barbara, and the two made their home in Omaha, spending winters among friends in California. An avid golfer, card shark, a voracious reader and philatelist, Dyke was known from Huron, SD to Palm Desert, CA for his infectious smile and laugh, love of Westerns, Country Music and weakness for sour cream raisin pie. Family will receive friends Friday, January 10th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 11th, 10am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Dementia Society of America. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

