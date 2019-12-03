Neun, Philip J. March 11, 1970 - December 1, 2019 Survived by son, Balthazar; and Kalob and Justice; parents, Art and Phyllis Neun; brothers and wives, John and Suzie Neun, Paul and Crystal Neun; many nieces, nephews and other loving realtives. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, Dec. 5, at 1pm, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

