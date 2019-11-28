Neuman, Rick M. Age 24 Rick M. Neuman passed away November 25, 2019. Preceded in death by father, John Neuman; and grandparents, John and Marie Neuman; Bill and Merna Gentry. Survived by mother, Pam; and brother, Jacob Neuman; aunts and uncles, Kent (Cathy) Neuman, Mike (Chris) Neuman, Theresa (Scott) Bokelman, and Lori (Jim) Sperry; and numerous cousins. MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, 11am, at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment: Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Metro Area Suicide Prevention Coalition in conjunction with The Kim Foundation. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.