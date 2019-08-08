Neukirch, Martin J.

Neukirch, Martin J. Age 88 Martin J. Neukirch, of Papillion, passed away Aug. 4, 2019. Survived by children, Alan Neukirch (Terre Ross), Susan (Mick) Mostek and James (Debra) Neukirch; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; sister, Marie (Tom) Morrissey; brother-in-law, Jim Roubal; former daughter-in-law, Tonia (Kevin) Gednalske. ROSARY: 10:30am; MEMORIAL MASS: 11am Friday, August 9, 2019, St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Mary. Burial: Church cemetery with military honors. WHERRY MORTUARY Tecumseh, NE | 402-335-2921 | www.wherrymortuary.com

