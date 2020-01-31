Neujahr, Bernita Ruth (Loesch)

Neujahr, Bernita Ruth (Loesch) May 17, 1929 - January 29, 2020 Bernita Ruth (Loesch) Neujahr, age 90 of Lincoln, passed away January 29, 2020. Born May 17, 1929 in Fairmont, OK, to Hubert and Martha (Krey) Loesch. Survived by her husband of 68 years, Ray; children, Lila (Bruce) Thompson, Lynn (Joyce) Neujahr, LeEtta (Doug) Rudolph, Loren (Terri) Neujahr; 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Leora and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, sister, Norma; brother, Paul; daughter, Lois Ann; great-granddaughter, Abigail; and nephew, Stanley. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, 1pm, Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams Street, with Pastor Will Miller officiating. Burial in the Greenwood Cemetery, Seward, NE. VISITATION: Friday, 4-8pm, with family greeting friends from 5-7pm, at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 North 148th Street. Memorials to Concordia University or Faith Lutheran Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com. Roper and Sons - Waverly Chapel 10851 N 148th St, Waverly, NE 68462 | (402) 786-3800

