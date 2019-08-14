Neuhaus, Anna Marie (nee Christiansen)

Neuhaus, Anna Marie (nee Christiansen) Age 93 Passed away at her home in Ridgewood Assisted Living in Bennington, NE. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Wallace; her parents; four sisters and six brothers. She is survived by daughter, Muriel (Jerry) Vidlak of Lincoln, NE; her son, Wes (Joan) Neuhaus of Omaha, NE; granddauthers, Wendy Vidlak (Jess Holle) of Vadnais Heights, MN, Nancy (Kelly) Macke of Lincoln, NE, Kate Neuhaus of Chicago, IL; great grandson Nathan Holle of San Jose, CA; sister-in-law, Millie Christiansen of Gretna, NE; and numerous nieces and nephews. VISITATION will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5-7pm at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn. CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE will be 11am on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 14205 Ida Street, Omaha, NE 68142. Interment at Flower Hill Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Zion Lutheran Church. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple (402) 289-2222 | www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.