Neubauer, Josephine Marie Age 94 Josephine Marie Neubauer passed away on Monday, October 1, 2018, in her home in Flagstaff, AZ, surrounded by loved ones. Josephine was born and raised in her early years in Sterling, CO, where she married Richard Neubauer and began raising a family. In the early 1960's, the Neubauer family picked up and moved to Kingwood, WV, followed by moves back to Colorado, Iowa and eventually to Fremont, NE, which she called home for almost 40 years. During those years, Jo, as her friends called her, worked for the Fremont Credit Bureau, JC Penney Credit Department and ultimately was the store Manager for Gail's Clothing until her retirement. She was active in the Nebraska Credit Association and was proud of her time spent as its President. Josephine loved being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, jigsaw puzzles, playing bridge and hosting Coffee Klatsch. Her dream car, that she drove well into her eighties, was her yellow Volkswagen Beetle. Josephine is survived by her eight children: daughter, Dr. Joan Neubauer and son-in-law John Keyes of Yankton, SD; son, Lucas Melborne of Friday Harbor, WA; daughter, Kathyrn Neubauer-Johns and son-in-law Tom Johns of Phoenix, AZ; son, Don Neubauer and son-in-law David Nelson of Dallas, TX; daughter, Jean Neubauer of Flagstaff, AZ; son, Joseph Neubauer and daughter-in-law Kay Neubauer of Canistota, SD; son, Mark Neubauer and daughter-in-law Joanne Neubauer of Rapid City, SD; son, Dave Neubauer and daughter-in-law Lori Bruck. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, plus more cousins than we can count. Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, Aloysius and Anna Breit of Sterling, CO; and the father of her children, Richard Neubauer. VIEWING: Sunday, October 7, from 2-7pm, at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home in the Sterling, CO. A Vigil and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7pm immediately following the viewing. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10am Monday, October 8, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, followed by a burial service at Riverside Cemetery. All are invited to Hagus Hall after the burial service for a lunch hosted by St. Anthony's Parish. Memorial contributions may be made in Josephine's name to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church of Sterling, CO, in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held in Fremont, NE, in the near future on a date to be announced.
