Neu, M. Virgil June 22, 1922 - July 11, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Marjorie; parents, Matt and Anna Neu; sisters, Alice (Marvin) Mumm, Iola (Wayne) Lebbert; and brother, Allan Neu. Survived by children: JoAnn Neu, Jim (Patty) Neu, Jeff Neu and Joan Sellin; and special friend, Lois Curtis. VISITATION: 5-7pm Tuesday, July 14, at Forest Lawn. Private Family Services with Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 15002 Blondo St., Omaha, NE 68116. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha | www.forestlawnomaha.com

