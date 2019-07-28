Neu, Allan C.

Neu, Allan C. Age 93 Of Omaha, formerly of Elkhorn, NE. Survived by daughters, Carol (Jon) Novak of Omaha, and Marcia (Robin Mayberger) Neu; 5 granddaughters, Jennifer (Mark) Novak-Haar of Omaha, Maureen (Josh) Kitchen of Omaha, Tara (Ciaran Nagle) Novak of Peterborough NH, Rachel Novak, and Renae (Chris) Rich, all of Omaha; 6 great-grandchildren; and brother Virgil Neu of Bellevue, NE. SERVICES will be at a later date. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple (402) 289-2222 | www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

