Neu, Allan C. Age 93 Omaha, formerly of Elkhorn, NE. Preceded in death by wives, Donna (Glandt) Neu, and Violet (Eggers Margritz) Neu. Survived by daughters, Carol (Jon) Novak of Omaha, and Marcia (Robin Mayberger) Neu; five granddaughters: Jennifer (Mark) Novak Haar of Omaha, Maureen (Josh) Kitchen of Omaha, Tara (Ciaran Nagle) Novak of Peterborough NH, Rachel Novak and Renae (Chris) Rich of Omaha; six great-grandchildren; brother Virgil Neu of Bellevue, NE. VISITATION with the family Thursday, September 19, 5-7pm; and Friday, September 20, 10-11am, at Bethany Lutheran Church. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 11am, at Bethany Lutheran Church. Inurnment: Prospect Hill. Memorials to Camp Carol Joy Holling or National Park Trust. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.