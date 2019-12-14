Nestander, Edwin H. "Herb" Age 91 Of Fremont. He is survived by his wife, Alene; and his two daughters, Pamela J Mulliken (Jack), Cheri L. Luff (Bob); brother, Charles Nestander (Doris); daughters-in-law, Dorene Nestander, Janet Nestander; and grandchildren Stefanie Scearcy, Jennifer Baker, Robert Mulliken, Kristin Nestander, Michelle Knisely, Dr. Matthew Nestander, Joshua Luff, Holli Luff, Kelsey Mulliken and Tyler Mulliken; and several great grandchildren. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. FUNERAL 1pm, Tuesday, Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Burial Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha. VISITATION Monday with the family present from 4-6pm at the Funeral Home. LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440

