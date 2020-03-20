Nessen, William "Bill" Age 82 William "Bill" Nessen, of Louisville, NE. Survived by his wife, Jean Nessen; his children, Nicolle (Scott) Woeste, Trev (Amy) Nessen, Raymond Nessen and Cara (Andy) Arnott; five grandchildren. Bill was an active member of many community, church and civic organizations. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Sunday, March 22nd, from 3-7pm, at the Funeral Home. Please Note: Everyone is welcome to come to the celebration and doors will be monitored to follow the state guidelines of total number of people allowed at one time into the Chapel. Memorials directed to Family's Choice. Condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com. FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985

To plant a tree in memory of William Nessen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.