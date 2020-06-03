Neslund, Barbara D. "Barbie" March 29, 1977 - June 1, 2020 At the age of 43, Barbie passed away after a brave battle with COVID-19. To those blessed to know Barbie, knew how special and accomplished she was in spite of her disabilities. She had an uncanny ability to remember and unconditionally accept everyone she met. She was born in Rockford, IL, and graduated from East High School. She was bilingual in Spanish, a commissioned artist, a budding florist, and a VERY proud aunt. An avid lover of all of the arts, flora and fauna, She was also Elvis's #1 Fan. In 2006, She moved to Omaha with her family and continued to share her joy of love and life. Barbie is survived by her parents, Martha Medina (retired educator) and Donald Neslund; sister, Jennifer (Matthew) Rosenberg; nephew, Teddy; grandmother, Gloria Medina; and a large extended family and hosts of friends. When safe, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

