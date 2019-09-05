Neppes, Dorothy Louise July 5, 1922 - September 2, 2019 Preceded in death by loving husband of 73 years, Charles; parents, Frank and Blanch Sigafoes; son-in-law, Gary Plambeck; grandson, Dan Millner. Survived by daughters: Carol (David) Cooke, Linda Plambeck, Charlene (Will) Chaffee, and Susan Arrington; sister, Irene Riffle; sister-in-law, Mary Neppes; grandchildren: Debbie (Tom) Newell, Kathy Blake, Jimmy Blake, Dave (CrisDee) Plambeck, Susan (Dan) Rogokos, Will (Bethany) Chaffee IV, John (Amanda) Kozar, Jessica (Thomas) Livesay, Zachary (Laken) Arrington; 22 great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren, many loving nieces and nephews. SERVICE: 11am Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Family will receive friends, 10-11am. Interment at Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery immediately following service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Avery Presbyterian Church, 1910 Avery Road East, Bellevue NE 68005; or Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675-8516. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

