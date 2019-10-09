Neman, Robert L. November 18, 1921 - October 5, 2019 Preceded in death by wife of 69 years, Edna; daughter, Shirley Calvert; brothers, John Allen and Wilbert; sisters, Gladys Tougaw, Vernell Houge, and Millicent. Survived by children, Gary and Marjorie Blum; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; extended family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, Oct. 10, from 5-7pm, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Oct. 11, at 10am at First Christian Church, 6630 Dodge Street. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

