Nelum, Jeanette February 12, 1929-October 12, 2019 Jeanette will forever be remembered for her kindness, generosity of spirit and cooking. FUNERAL SERVICES: October 23, at 11am at Zion Baptist Church, 2215 Grant Street, Omaha, NE 68110, (402) 346-1502. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery.

