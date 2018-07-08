Nelson, Timothy D. Jul 17, 1962 - Jul 3, 2018 Omaha. Preceded in death by father, Timothy J. Nelson; brother, Patrick Nelson; and brother-in-law, Harlan Asmus. Survived by wife Mari Nelson; daughters, Lauren (Mason) Winkler, and Jenna Nelson; grandson Emerson Nelson; mother, Nona Nelson; mother-in-law, Rosie Seier; brothers, Richard (Toni) Nelson, John (Miriam) Nelson and Bob (Joleen) Nelson; sisters, Jeanie Wood, Kate (Tom) Reeker and Grace (Jerry) Goldfuss; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. FUNERAL SERVICE: 7pm Monday, July 9, Roeder Mortuary, with VISITATION 5-7pm prior to Service. Memorials to Open Door Mission. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.