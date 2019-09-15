Nelson, Reverend Elbert Leroy "Lee" Jr. Age 89. Passed away peacefully at his residence. FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE PENDING J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME 2128 Broadway St., Galveston, TX 77550 (409) 763-4621 www.jlevyfuneralhome.com

