Nelson, Paul Joseph July 18, 1930 - November 6, 2019 Paul Joseph Nelson, age 89, entered heaven on November 6, 2019, at Bear Creek Senior Living in Colorado Springs. Paul served God faithfully throughout his years and received the Lord's love and comfort in his final days. Paul was born in Lincoln, NE, on July 18, 1930, to the late Joe and Ruth Nelson. He grew up in Ceresco, NE. Paul served in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California. He received his Honorable Discharge in October of 1953. After the Army, Paul earned his Bachelors' and Masters' Degrees in Education from Dana College (Blair, Nebraska) and The University of Nebraska (Lincoln, Nebraska). Upon graduation, Paul married Helen Hultquist of Stromsburg, NE. They were blessed with 61 years of marriage and raised two daughters, Lori Nelson Dewhirst and Lisa Nelson Presley. Paul began his 36-year career in education as a coach and physical education teacher. For many years he worked as an elementary school principal in Omaha, NE, with the Westside District 66 Public School System. He was the first Director of Outdoor Education for District 66, President for the Westside Education Association, and President of the Region II Elementary Principals. Paul received the Nebraska Counseling Association Administrative Award in 1993 and the Distinguished Principal's Award for Region II Elementary Principals in 1987. He was regarded by the teachers, parents, and students as an outstanding leader and most importantly, a kind and caring man. Paul and Helen were active members of Messiah Lutheran Church in Ralston, NE. They sang in the choir for years. Also, they volunteered for 14 years in the gift shop at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha. They moved to Colorado Springs, CO, in 2011 and became members of First Presbyterian Church. Through the years, Paul enjoyed following professional and collegiate sports; especially his Nebraska Cornhuskers. He liked to golf, work in his yard and garden, and spend time with his family and friends. Together Paul and Helen enjoyed music and attending the symphonies in Omaha and Colorado Springs. Paul shared a warm smile and kind words to everyone, always remembering their names. Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Helen; daughters, Lori (Miles) and grandchildren Julia Bowers (Gared), Breanne Brulotte (AJ), and Abby Dewhirst; Lisa (Ted) and grandchildren Alyssa Hartley (Josh), Laura, Kirsten, and Erin Presley. Paul is also survived by sister, Margaret Skoog; brother, Charles Nelson and wife Gail; sisters-in-laws, Harriet Fenster and Betty Hultquist; and many special nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Monday, November 18, 2019, from 46pm, at Mountain View Mortuary, 2350 Montebello Square Drive, Colorado Springs, CO. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 1pm, at First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, CO, in the Cathedral Room on the 4th floor in the Worship Center. A private burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Deacon's Fund for First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. Mountain View Mortuary 2350 Montebello Square Drive Colorado Springs, CO | (719) 590-8922
