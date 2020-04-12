Nelson, Nicholas "Nick"

Nelson, Nicholas "Nick" April 22, 1941 - April 10, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Edith Nelson; and sister Joan Galbraith. Survived by wife of 58 years, Patricia of Morse Bluff, NE; daughters, Kathie Englert (Jimmy Williams), Vicki Orsi (Sam), Connie Rathbun (Dave), and Jennifer Abels (Dan) all of Omaha; 10 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Nick was an auto mechanic for 13 years, and a Master Plumber and owner of Nelson Plumbing for 26 years. He enjoyed time spent at his cabin in Lynch, NE. Nick loved family time, especially Celebrating Holidays with his grandchildren. SERVICES will be held on April 15th at Saint Peters Lutheran Church in North Bend, NE. VISITATION will be from 9-11am. Private Family Services will be at 11am. Memorials to Open Door Mission.

To plant a tree in memory of Nicholas Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.