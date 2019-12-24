Nelson, Jerry Eugene May 14, 1947 - December 18, 2019 Jerry Eugene Nelson, age 72, passed away on December 18, 2019. He was born on May 14, 1947 to Howard and Betty Nelson in Council Bluffs, IA. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Betty; and brother, Bruce Nelson. He is survived by his loving spouse, Christine (Ackley); children: Jeananne Nelson, and Brian (Dawn) Nelson; step-children, Jennifer (Vahn) Burns-Thomsen, David (Hope) Burns, and Lauren (Jason) Banik; and 11 grandchildren. VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, December 26, at Braman Mortuary 72nd Street Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: 9:30am Friday, December 27th, at Braman Southwest Chapel. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

