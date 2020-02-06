Nelson, Jaris Ann Age 79 Jaris Nelson, of Bennington, died at her home in Bennington on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born in Omaha in 1940 to Edwin and Alice "Thelma" Keiser. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Douglas Nelson; daughter, Lori Nelson; and a sister, Beverly Bull. Jaris is survived by her sons, Steven (Beth) Nelson and David (Jill) Nelson, all of Bennington; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild; as well as a brother, Don Keiser of Kansas City, MO; and sister-in-law, Carole Nelson of Mt. Prospect, IL; and many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, NE. VISITATION will be two hours before service with the family at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to the family and left or mailed to the funeral home at 21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

