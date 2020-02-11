Nelson, Harold Lee

Nelson, Harold Lee Omaha, passed away Feb 10, 2020. He was born in Omaha Dec 3, 1926 the 11th of 12 children of Nels Chris Nelson and Hannah Christian Nelson and was the last survivor of the twelve children. He was born at the family home at 90th and Blondo and lived in Omaha his entire life. Harold was a WWII veteran serving in the Navy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Eleanor Marie (Bussey) Nelson. He is survived by his son, Larry David Nelson (Dellene) and daughter Pamela Jean Smillie (Robert), grandchildren Stephanie Muirhead (Mark Chapotel), Larry David Nelson, Heather Douglas (James), Tara Glassgold (Matt), Mindy Wiseman (Michael), great grandchildren Dustin and Catalina Douglas, Logan and Colin Wiseman, Kylie, Jacob and Taylor Glassgold. The family would like to thank Kindred at Home Hospice especially Leanne and Stephanie for the wonderful care you provided for Harold. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Food Bank for the Heartland, 10525 J Street, Omaha 68127 or Boys Town, PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010. VISITATION: Thursday at 9:30am with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, all at Crosby Colonial Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON Colonial Chapel 11902 W. Center Rd. | 402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com

