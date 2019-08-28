Nelson, Charles Fredrik Sr. February 16, 1937 - August 27, 2019 Charles "Fred" was born on February 16, 1937 in Mondamin, IA, to the late Otto and Alice (Hammer) Nelson. He attended school in Mondamin and proudly served in the United States Air Force for five years. Fred married his beautiful wife, Jacquetta (Ann), on July of 1960. To this union, they had three children: Bobby Dee, Helen Marie and Charles Jr. He was a dedicated father and a hard worker. He worked at Kewit for over 30 years and retired there. He also worked for Omaha Standard as a welder and Laidlaw as a school bus driver. Fred will be remembered for being a sweet and caring man. He was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings; wife of 59 years; and his sons, Bobby and Charlie. He is survived by his daughter, Helen Nelson; granddaughters, Mary Ann Francis, LeShonda Nelson, Brittney Moreland, Makayla Nelson and Marissa Nelson; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, August 30, 2019, at 4pm at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

