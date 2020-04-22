Nelson, Bonnie Lee July 11, 1938 - April 14, 2020 Survived by husband, Roland F. Nelson Sr; children, Roland F. Nelson Jr., Rodger C.J. Nelson, Rebecca L. Nelson, Roy E. Nelson, Roxann Nelson Kaura, and Roberta Nelson Driscoll; 14 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Thursday, April 23, 4-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, Omaha. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, April 24, 11am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Omaha. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106 | 402-556-2500

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.