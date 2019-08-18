Nelson, Arthur Lee

Nelson, Arthur Lee January 31, 1943 - August 11, 2019 Arthur was preceded in death by parents, John and Mary. He is survived by son, Les; daughters, Cindy (John) and Debbie (Bill); grandchildren: Sheri (Mike), Stephanie, Jennifer, Sarah (Robert), Charles Jr., Summer (Denzel), Ethan, Claire, and Jenna; great-grandchildren: Elijah, Madilynn, Abbigail, Jayson, Aydon, Robert, Bo, Lealynn, Daniel, Leandra, Destiny, Fayt, Mia, and Luna. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2pm Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Omaha Home for Boys. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

