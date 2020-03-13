Nelle, Donna J. August 28, 1930 - March 9, 2020 Of Omaha. VISITATION: Friday 6-8pm at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Nelle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.