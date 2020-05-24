Nekl, Anna A. November 26, 1920 - May 18, 2020 Survived by son, Harley Moos, and six grandchildren. Preceded in death by many loved ones. CELEBRATION OF ANNA'S LIFE: Tuesday, May 26, at 10am at Braman Mortuary 72nd St Chapel, with a Rosary at 9:45am. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To livestream service and for more details visit: bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

