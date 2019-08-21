Neitzel, Duane E.

Neitzel, Duane E. December 2, 1938 - August 19, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, John and Viola Neitzel; brother, Don (Rose) Neitzel; and sister, Bonnie (Maurice) Erhart. Survived by wife, Joyce; son, Michael (Charlotte) Neitzel; daughter, Natalie (Kirk) Kingston; son, Monte (Tosha) Neitzel; grandchildren: Nicholas and Lucas Neitzel; Natasha, Noah and Evan Kingston; brother-in-law, Ronald Smith. VISITATION: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 4-7pm, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 305 North 3rd Street, Springfield, NE. SERVICE: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 11am, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Springfield. Memorials to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or directed to the family. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

