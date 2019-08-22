Neitzel, Duane E. December 2, 1938 - August 19, 2019 SERVICE: Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Springfield at 11am. Memorials to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or directed to the family. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

