Negus, S. E. June 2, 1935 - May 6, 2020 Survived by wife, Ruth A. Negus; daughters, Cheryn and Jodee; and sons: S. Andrew, Jay, and Robert. Family Memorial Service at a later date. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE | www.forestlawnomaha.com

