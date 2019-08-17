Negrete, Lupe Age 86 Preceded in death by husband, Anthony; brothers, Pete, Joe and Salvador Gonzalez; sister, Carmen Gomez; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Andrew Graser. Survived by daughter, Cyndi (Ed) Negrete-Hornig; son, Anthony (Laurie) Negrete; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Toni (Fernando) Torres, Sally (Ken) Bale; numerous other relatives and friends. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 10am, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. VISITATION: Sunday, from 4-7pm, with 6pm Wake Service, at Funeral Home. Interment: St. John Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

