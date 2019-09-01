Negethon, Douglas Leo June 9, 1951 - August 28, 2019 Age 68 of Omaha. Passed away on August 28,2019 in Omaha. Douglas was born on June 9, 1951 in Council Bluffs, IA to the late Leo C. and Geraldine Negethon, and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. He worked as a welder for Lozier's before retirement. Douglas was preceded in death by his father, Leo Negethon; and niece Stacey Asher. Survivors include mother, Geraldine Perkins of Council Bluffs; son James Negethon; daughters, Sarah West and Kristine Vance; and their mother Deb Whitney, all of Omaha; grandchildren, Dylan, Logan, Joshua and Jackson Vance; brother, Dan (Wendy) Negethon of Montana; and nephews, Chris and Matt Negethon. Private Family Interment at a later date. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

