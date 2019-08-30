Neese, Joni Age 84 - August 26, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Donald Neese. Survived by two daughters, Sherri (Jim) Daubert of Lincoln, NE; and Vicki (Ted) Myers of Logan, IA. VISITATION with the family: Tuesday, from 5-7pm, with a prayer service and time of sharing at 6pm; FUNERAL SERVICE 10:30am Wednesday, ALL at the United Methodist Church in Missouri Valley. FOUTS FUNERAL HOME Woodbine, IA | 712-647-2221 | www.foutsfuneralhome.com

