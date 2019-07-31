Nealon, Thomas J. May 17, 1931 - July 29, 2019 Thomas J. Nealon, age 88, passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska on July 29, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 59 years, Delores (Haverkamp) Nealon; four children: Mike (Susan Clinton) Nealon of Sioux Falls, SD and their children Mackenzie and Thomas; Annette (Jim) Ludeman of Omaha and their children Ben and John; Bob (Cindy Wuerz) Nealon of Naperville, IL and their children Amy, Scott and Matthew; and Dr. James (Shelly Balkovec) Nealon of Silverton, OR and their children Jack, Chloe and Grant. He is also survived by two sisters: Kathryn (Dale-deceased) Lingren of Arlington, TX and Sharon (Ken) Cheney of Lincoln, and sister-in-law, Marilyn (Jack-deceased) Nealon, formerly of Omaha. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Agnes Finnerty, Therese Mahoney, and Ruth Barrett, brother Jack Nealon, parents Thomas G. and Marie (Hansen) Nealon, father-in-law Leo Haverkamp, mother-in-law Mary (Freking) Haverkamp and stepmother-in-law Nora (Amick) Haverkamp. FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS on Friday, August 2nd, from 5 pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICES: Saturday, August 3rd at 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific, followed by Inurnment with military honors at Resurrection Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon in the Mainelli Center at St. Robert's following the Inurnment. Memorials are suggested to American Legion Post 186 (Greeley, Nebraska) or to Sisters of St. Francis Sister Water Project (a project to bring safe water to villages in Tanzania and Honduras). HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

