Neal, Joy V. April 18, 1923 - August 29, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, James Neal; son, Donny Neal; and 12 siblings. Survived by daughters: Claudette (Harold) Valentine of Omaha, Patty Griffin of Omaha, Phyllis (Roy) Evans of Maricopa AZ, and Susan Neal of Maricopa, AZ; sons: James (Connie) Neal of Tempe AZ, and Stephan (Roberta) Neal of Omaha; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. SERVICES: 9:30am Saturday, September 14, at Forest Lawn, VISITATION beginning at 9am. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152 www.forestlawnomaha.com

