Navarro, Carlos A. Sr.

Navarro, Carlos A. Sr. November 4, 1940 - June 15, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Antonio and Elena; brothers and sisters. Survived by wife, Zoila "Myrna"; children: Merlee (David) Shire, Josie Lynn "Dee-Dee" (John) Rau, Carlos Jr. (Angie) Navarro, Bernadette (Michael) Wallace; 5 grandsons and 7 granddaughters; 1 great-grandson and 5 great-granddaughters. VISITATION begins Thursday, 5pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at Assumption Catholic Church. FUNERAL: Friday, 10am, Assumption Church. Private Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carlos Navarro, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

