Nauman, Donald Scott

Nauman, Donald Scott December 15, 1933 - May 3, 2020 Donald passed away peacefully with his family present after a short illness. Tsgt USAF (retired); Preceded in death by: wife, Trudy; parents; grandson, Jason R. Hawkins; sisters, Shirley Jackson and Laura Lou, brother, Eugene. Survived by daughter, Donna Zeilinger; son, Mark Nauman; 6 grandchildren; great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 12:30-2:30pm, at the Funeral Home. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 2:30pm, at the Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Omaha, NE. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | (402) 556-2500

