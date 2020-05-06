Nauman, Donald Scott TSgt USAF (Ret)

Nauman, Donald Scott TSgt USAF (Ret) December 15, 1933 - May 2, 2020 Donald passed away peacefully with his family present after a short illness. Preceded in death by: wife, Trudy; parents, Mace and Mary Nauman; niece, Luanna Shields; grandson, Jason R. Hawkins; sisters, Shirley Jackson and Loralou Nauman, brother, Eugene. Survived by daughter, Donna Zeilinger; son, Mark Nauman; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law: Dave Jackson, Gordon Bosak and Marty Bosak. VISITATION: Wedneday, May 6, 2020, 12:30-2:30pm, at the Funeral Home. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 2:30pm, at the Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Omaha, NE. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | (402) 556-2500

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Nauman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.