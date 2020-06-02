Naujokaitis, Victoria August 15, 1944 - May 31, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Stanley; parents, Victor and Josephine Lawrynovicz; daughter-in-law, Nancy; brother-in-law, Harley Jensen. Survived by children: Bob Naujokaitis (Mary Beth Keating), John Naujokaitis, Teresa Naujokaitis; Lisa (Scott) Paskewitz; grandchildren, Jacob Naujokaitis and Monica Naujokaitis; great-grandson, Ronald L. Slate III; sister, Kathy Jensen; numerous nieces, nephews, brothers, and sisters-in-law. VISITATION: Wednesday, after 4pm, with Vigil Service 6:30pm, at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, 10:30am, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Interment: St. John Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service Wednesday, go to www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

