Nauden, Modean

Nauden, Modean October 16, 1920 - May 14, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Lawrence; and sons, Ocie and William. Survived by children: Katherine Thomas, Clarence, Thomas (Doris), Georgia, Bobbie (Lee), James, Major, Charles, Inez (Dwayne), Donald, Jessie, and Priscilla (Kevin) all Nauden, and Joyce (Willie) Douglas; sister, Mary Armour; 63 grandchildren; 159 great-grandchildren; and 104 great-great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Thursday, 12-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary. GRAVESIDE FUNERAL SERVICE: 1pm Friday, May 22, at Mount Hope Cemetery. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | 402-453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

