Nath, Nancy M. Age 82 Of Waterloo, NE. Died August 4, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Edward; daughter, Pamela; and parents, Lawrence and Lorraine Jourdan. Survived by son, Clay Nath of Tabor, IA; daughters and sons-in-law: Penny and Rod Graf; Penny and Alan Chard, all of Waterloo; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; brother, Larry; and sisters, June and Virginia. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Friday at the funeral home in Elkhorn. Interment at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn. VISITATION with the family: Thursday, 5-8pm, at the funeral home. Memorials to the family. To leave a condolence, please visit www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple (402) 289-2222 | www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

