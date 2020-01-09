Nass, Glovenia "Dove" August 27, 1933 - January 5, 2020 Papillion. Preceded in death by husband, Burton; great grandson, Owen; parents, James and Lillie Green; siblings, Bill Green, June Adams, Jack Green, and Jim Green. Survived by children, Carolyn Nass, Steven E. (Sheryl), and James P. (Becky); grandchildren: Steven (Suzanne), Jason (Leigh), Mary (Jason), and Emily (Jordan); great-grandchildren: Lily, Campbell, Drew, Will, Norah, Elliot, Raye, and Isaak; sisters, Genevieve Smith, Shirley (Richard) Sherich; sister-in-law, Karen Green; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. VISITATION: Saturday, 12-1pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 1pm, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to New Hope Church, Ogallala, NE. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

