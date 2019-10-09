Nared, Robert Richard

Nared, Robert Richard Age 81 - October 3, 2019 Survived by son, Derek Nared; two daughters, Debra Nared-Hollingsworth, Dina Nared; brother, William (Bernice) Nared; in-laws, William (Sylvia) Kirtley, Yvonne Martin (Willie B. Jones), Omaha; Virginia Beasley, Phoenix, AZ; three grandchildren: Brandie Hollingsworth, Omaha; Dwain Nared, Jr., De'Andre Nared, Houston, TX; three great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives. VIEWING: 5-7pm Thursday, Mortuary; SERVICES: 11am Friday, Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Interment: Family Plot, Forest Lawn Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com

