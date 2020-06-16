Nared, Brenda F.

Nared, Brenda F. Age 75 - June 10, 2020 Survived by sons, John (Tanja) and Radell A. Nared, Sr; daughter, Ralanda Nared; brother, Robert J Coffey Sr.; sisters, Jeanette R. Kellogg, Christina, and Diane Coffey, Omaha; 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grand, nieces, nephews, other relatives. VISITATION: 2-6pm Wednesday, Mortuary; GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Thursday, Mt. Hope Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th Street 402-453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

