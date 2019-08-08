Narduzzo, Richard J. "Dick"

Narduzzo, Richard J. "Dick" September 12, 1939 - August 2, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Louise; brothers, John and Albert; and nephew Jim Narduzzo. Survived by wife Oksana; daughters, Natalie (Robert) Heser, and Stephanie (Mark) Healy; grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren, Emma and Mary Grace Heser, and Collin, Grant, Jocelyn and Carson Healy; brother Paul; many loving nieces, nephews and relatives. VISITATION begins Friday at 4pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Saturday at 10am at St. Robert's Catholic Church. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials to the Rev. Donald Shane Endowment Fund, or to Wounded Warriors. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. | 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

