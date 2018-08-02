Naraine, Marla Devi Oct 12, 1965 - Jul 28, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Marnick Naraine and Linda McWilliams; sister, Lisa Naraine. Survived by siblings: Terry (Alex Sr.) Foster, Cory McCann, and Michelle Naraine. MEMORIAL SERVICE at Kremer Funeral Home on Monday, August 6, 2018, at 11am. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple St. 402-553-3155 www.kremerfuneralhome.com

