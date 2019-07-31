Napiorkowski, Kimberly S. September 10, 1954 - July 27, 2019 Of Gretna. Survived by husband, Jess; children, Bill (Sheri) Kinser, Kippi Hocking, Michelle (Rob) Lempke; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; mother, Darlene Wright; sisters, Jane Hart, Marta Ferry; sister-in-law, Zofia (Larry) Nicholson; many family and special friends. FAMILY RECEIVING FRIENDS: Thursday, 5-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary. Inurnment at Omaha National later. Memorials to American Cancer Society. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE (402) 332-0090 | www.RoederMortuary.com

