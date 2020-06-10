Myrick, Vee December 3, 1963 - June 6, 2020 Preceded in death parents, John G. (Judith) Smith; grandparents, Chester (Vera) Girard; and brother John B. Smith. Survived by loving husband of 33 years Russell Myrick; children, Russell Gaelen, Jwelda, and Padraigh; and siblings Tiffany (Brian) Robling, and John R. Smith. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, June 12, at 1pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Vee's name can be made to the American Water Spaniel Rescue. Westlawn Hllcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

