,

Musser, Merle "Biff" October 26, 1933 - December 3, 2019 Biff was a survivor of the polio epidemic in the 1940's. He persevered and God granted him a Blessed life. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Phyllis of Bennington, NE; daughter, Teri Musser of Lincoln, NE; son, Randy (Joyce), Tim (Brittany) and Harrison, Jenny of Aurora, CO; daughter, DeAnne (Shawn) Lincoln - Katie, Jessie, Carlie (Josh) of Parker, CO; son, Kenny (Beth) Dillon, Josh (Allie) and Breckon, Jared (Natalie) and Chase of Bennington, NE; and special friend, Karen Flynn of Lincoln, NE. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, 1pm, at Zion Lutheran Church, Omaha, NE, with visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials to Zion Lutheran Church or Myasthenia Gravis Research.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.